CONGRESSIONAL CONCERNS OVER SECURITY AT TRUMP EVENT

U.S. SENATOR PETE RICKETTS OF NEBRASKA IS DEMANDING ANSWERS FROM THE LEADERS OF THE U.S. SECRET SERVICE AND DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY AFTER A GUNMAN ATTEMPTED TO ASSASSINATE FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP AT A RALLY ON SATURDAY.

RICKETTS HAS SENT A LETTER TO KIMBERLY CHEATLE, DIRECTOR OF THE U.S. SECRET SERVICE, AND ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY DEMANDING ANSWERS TO QUESTIONS:

WAS EITHER THE SECRET SERVICE OR THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY NOTIFIED OF ANY THREATS AT THE EVENT PRIOR, DID ANYONE WITH THE SECRET SERVICE RAISE CONCERNS PRIOR TO THIS EVENT WITH THE BUILDING IN WHICH THE SHOOTER WAS LOCATED?

DID ANY MEMBER OF THE SECRET SERVICE OR ANY OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT MEMBER REQUEST PERMISSION TO ENGAGE THE SHOOTER AND WERE ANY SUCH REQUESTS DENIED?

RICKETTS SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN REPORTS THAT LAW ENFORCEMENT WAS NOTIFIED THAT THERE WAS AN UNAUTHORIZED PERSON ON THE ROOF OF AN ADJACENT BUILDING PRIOR TO ANY SHOTS BEING FIRED AND WANTS TO KNOW IF THAT WAS TRUE.

HE WANTS A FULL INVESTIGATION INTO THE ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT AND THE FINDINGS PUBLIC IMMEDIATELY.

IOWA CONGRESSWOMAN MARIANNETTE MILLER-MEEKS OF DAVENPORT SAYS CONGRESS WILL HAVE VALID QUESTIONS ABOUT HOW THE SECRET SERVICE PERFORMED SATURDAY AT DONALD TRUMP’S RALLY IN PENNSYLVANIA.

MILLER-MEEKS SAYS SHE HAS ADDITIONAL PERSPECTIVE BECAUSE HER OLDEST BROTHER WAS A SECRET SERVICE AGENT WHO GUARDED AND TRAVELED WITH PRESIDENTS CARTER, FORD, REAGAN AND BUSH BEFORE ENDING HIS CAREER WORKING AT THE REAGAN RANCH IN CALIFORNIA.

MILLER-MEEKS SAYS SHE’S HEARD DIRECTLY FROM IOWANS — AND PEOPLE FROM BOTH POLITICAL PARTIES — WHO HAVE EXPRESSED SHOCK AND HORROR AFTER SATURDAY’S TRAGIC EVENTS.

MILLER-MEEKS WILL BE IN MILWAUKEE THIS WEEK TO MEET WITH IOWA DELEGATES AT THE REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION.

Radio Iowa contributed to this story

