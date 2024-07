BRENNA BIRD TO SPEAK AT NATIONAL G-O-P CONVENTION

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD IS SET TO SPEAK AT THE REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION IN MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN.

BIRD WILL BE ENDORSING FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP THERE.

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS WILL ALSO ATTEND THE CONVENTION IN SUPPORT OF TRUMP DESPITE A PREVIOUSLY STRAINED RELATIONSHIP WITH THE FORMER PRESIDENT.

TRUMP IS SCHEDULED TO SPEAK ON THURSDAY NIGHT, FOLLOWING SATURDAY’S ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION ON HIM IN PENNSYLVANIA.