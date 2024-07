29-YEAR-OLD MAN DROWNS IN NORFOLK PRIVATE LAKE

NORFOLK POLICE SAY A MAN APPARENTLY DROWNED WHILE SWIMMING IN A PRIVATE LAKE IN THAT CITY SUNDAY EVENING.

JUST BEFORE 6 P.M., NORFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE ALONG WITH NORFOLK POLICE RESPONDED TO A MISSING SWIMMER CALL IN THAT PRIVATE LAKE THAT IS IN THE 2500 BLOCK OF SOUTH 13TH STREET.

THREE WITNESSES STATED THAT THE 29-YEAR-OLD MALE WAS SWIMMING IN THE LAKE, WENT UNDER THE WATER, AND DID NOT RESURFACE.

NORFOLK FIRST RESPONDERS RECOVERED THE UNIDENTIFIED MAN’S BODY FROM THE WATER AROUND 7:15 P.M.

NORFOLK POLICE ARE ACTIVELY INVESTIGATING THE INCIDENT.