IA G-O-P CHAIR & STATE POLITICAL LEADERS REACT TO TRUMP SHOOTING

THE CHAIRMAN OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY OF IOWA SAYS THERE’S NO PLACE FOR POLITICAL VIOLENCE IN AMERICA.

IOWA G-O-P CHAIR JEFF KAUFMANN SPOKE WITH RADIO IOWA A FEW HOURS AFTER FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS SHOT IN THE EAR AND A PERSON IN THE CROWD AT TRUMP’S RALLY IN PENNSYLVANIA WAS KILLED.

KAUFMANN SAYS HE DOESN’T KNOW IF PLANS FOR THE UPCOMING REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION WILL CHANGE, BUT HE HOPES NOT.

KAUFMANN WAS IN MOUNT PLEASANT, GIVING A SPEECH TO HENRY COUNTY REPUBLICANS SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND SOMEONE STOPPED HIM AS HE WALKED TO HIS CAR TO BREAK THE NEWS.

AS HE DROVE HOME SATURDAY, KAUFMANN SAYS HE THOUGHT OF ANOTHER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, ROBERT F. KENNEDY, JR. WHOSE FAMILY HAS LIVED THROUGH TWO ASSASSINATIONS.

KAUFMANN SAYS KENNEDY JR. SHOULD BE GRANTED SECRET SERVICE PROTECTION IMMEDIATELY.

IOWA POLITICAL LEADERS IMMEDIATELY BEGAN ISSUING STATEMENTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA SATURDAY AFTERNOON, CALLING FOR IOWANS TO PRAY FOR TRUMP, THANKING THE SECRET SERVICE — AND CONDEMNING THE VIOLENCE.

AMONG THEM, GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS “THIS ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON A FORMER PRESIDENT, CURRENT NOMINEE FOR PRESIDENT, AND LEADER OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY MARKS A DARK DAY IN AMERICAN HISTORY.

REYNOLDS SAYS SHE AND HER HUSBAND IS GRATEFUL THAT PRESIDENT TRUMP IS SAFE AND IS DOING WELL, AND WILL CONTINUE TO PRAY FOR HIM AND HIS FAMILY, AS WELL AS THOSE WHO WERE SHOT AND THE FAMILY OF THE INDIVIDUAL WHO WAS KILLED.

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST’S POST ON X SAID IN THE MIDST OF CHAOS, TRUMP SHOWED STRENGTH. CONTINUING TO PRAY FOR HIM AND OUR COUNTRY. GOD BLESS AMERICA!

FOURTH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA ISSUED A WRITTEN STATEMENT SAYING HE JOINS THE AMERICAN PEOPLE IN PRAYING FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP AND THOSE IN ATTENDANCE AT HIS RALLY.

THIS VIOLENCE IS UNACCEPTABLE AND DISGUSTING. I WISH THE PRESIDENT A SPEEDY RECOVERY.”

IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR RITA HART SAID GUN VIOLENCE IS NEVER ACCEPTABLE AND VIOLENCE OF ANY SORT SHOULD NEVER BE PERPETUATED AGAINST PEOPLE WHO ARE TRYING TO PARTICIPATE IN OUR DEMOCRATIC PROCESS.

