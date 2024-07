CLASSIC CARS LINE THE RIVERFRONT AT BILL DIAMOND CAR SHOW

WELL OVER A HUNDRED VEHICLES AND THEIR DRIVERS, AND EVEN MORE SPECTATORS, CAME TO THE SIOUX CITY RIVERFRONT SUNDAY FOR THE 51ST ANNUAL BILL DIAMOND CAR SHOW HOSTED BY THE PUBLIC MUSEUM’S HISTORICAL ASSOCIATION.

MUSEUM DIRECTOR STEVE HANSEN SAYS CLASSIC CARS AND A FEW TRUCKS FROM ALL ERAS CAME DOWN TO CHRIS LARSEN PARK:

OVER A CENTURY OF AUTOMOTIVE HISTORY WAS ON DISPLAY AT THE FREE SHOW AND SHINE EVENT:

THE SHOW TOOK PLACE UDER THE SHADE TREES IN FRONT OF THE RIVERBOAT MUSEUM WELCOME CENTER ON LARSEN PARK ROAD, JUST DOWN FROM THE SOUTH END OF HAMILTON BOULEVARD.