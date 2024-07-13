TRUMP SURVIVES ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT AT PENNSYLVANIA RALLY

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP HAS RELEASED THE FOLLOWING STATEMENT ON HIS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNT:

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country.

Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead.

I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WAS APPARENTLY WOUNDED AS SHOTS RANG OUT AT A TRUMP RALLY BEING HELD IN A BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA STADIUM SATURDAY AROUND 5:15 P.M. CENTRAL TIME.

TRUMP WAS SPEAKING WHEN AT LEAST FIVE SHOTS WERE HEARD, AND THE FORMER PRESIDENT REACHED UP TO HIS EAR AND TOOK COVER BEHIND HIS PODIUM AS SECRET SERVICE AGENTS RUSHED TO HIS AID.

BLOOD WAS SEEN COMING FROM THE TOP OF HIS EAR AS HE WAS SAFELY REMOVED FROM THE STAGE.

TRUMP SHOUTED TO THE CROWD AS HE LEFT AND WAS TAKEN TO A NEARBY HOSPITAL.

A STATEMENT FROM HIS CAMPAIGN SAYS TRUMP THANKS LAW ENFORCEMENT AND FIRST RESPONDERS FOR THEIR QUICK ACTION DURING THIS HEINOUS ACT.

THE CAMPAIGN STATEMENT ALSO SAYS HE IS FINE.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS IS REPORTING THAT THE SHOOTER IS DEAD AND ONE PERSON ATTENDING THE RALLY HAS ALSO DIED FROM THE GUNFIRE.

