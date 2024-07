SIOUX CITY TO HOST IOWA MISSION OF MERCY DENTAL CLINIC

SIOUX CITY WILL HOST THE 15TH IOWA MISSION OF MERCY FREE DENTAL CLINIC THIS OCTOBER AT THE CITY EVENTS CENTER ON OCTOBER 4TH AND 5TH.

DOCTOR RICHARD HETTINGER, WHO IS ONE OF THE EVENT’S ORIGINAL FOUNDERS, SAYS IT’S THE 3RD TIME SIOUX CITY HAS HOSTED THE STATE’S FREE DENTAL CLINIC:

HETTINGER SAYS THE GOAL IS TO PROVIDE DENTAL SERVICES TO THOSE WHO MAY NOT BE ABLE TO AFFORD DENTAL CARE:

DR. KIYA STACK-MILLER, ONE OF THE LOCAL DENTISTS CO-CHAIRING THE EVENT, SAYS YOU DON’T HAVE TO BE A LOCAL RESIDENT TO RECEIVE THE DENTAL CARE:

SHE SAYS A WIDE RANGE OF SERVICES ARE PROVIDED TO PATIENTS ON A FIRST COME BASIS STARTING AT 6 A.M. EACH DAY:

THE ORGANIZERS ARE ALSO LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS TO ASSIST AT THE CLINIC TO HELP CHECK IN PATIENTS AND PERFORM OTHER DUTIES.

YOU CAN FIND OUT MORE ONLINE AT IOWAMOM.ORG.

THE CLINIC WAS LAST HELD AT THE EVENTS CENTER IN 2018.