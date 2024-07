RIVERSIDE POOL SHOWERS AVAILABLE FOR FLOOD VICTIMS

SIOUX CITY PARKS AND RECREATION HAVE STARTED OFFERING RIVERSIDE POOL AS A FACILITY FOR HOT SHOWERS FOR RESIDENTS AFFECTED BY THE FLOODING.

THERE WILL BE NO COST TO INDIVIDUALS USING THE FACILITY FOR SHOWERS ONLY.

SHOWERS WILL BE OFFERED FROM 1:00 P.M. UNTIL 9:00 P.M. DAILY.

SHAMPOO AND BODY WASH IS AVAILABLE, BUT TOWELS ARE NOT PROVIDED.

THIS SERVICE WILL BE ON GOING FOR AN UNDETERMINED AMOUNT OF TIME BASED ON DEMAND.

UPDATES WILL BE SHARED ON THE SIOUX CITY PARKS AND RECREATION FACEBOOK PAGE.

ALSO, AS RIVERSIDE CLEANUP EFFORTS START TO WRAP UP, THERE WILL BE NO “DUMPING” AT GOLDIE PARK AFTER FRIDAY, JULY 12TH AT NOON.

ROLL-OFF CONTAINERS WILL BE REMOVED, AND NO WASTE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE PARKING LOT.

FINES MAY BE ISSUED TO ANYONE CAUGHT DUMPING DEBRIS IN THE PARKING LOT IN GOLDIE PARK AFTER FRIDAY, NOON.

ROLL-OFF CONTAINERS WILL REMAIN LOCATED ON FAIRBANKS STREET, CAVALIER WAY, AND RIVER DRIVE THROUGH MONDAY, JULY 15TH.

THOSE CONTAINERS WILL BE REMOVED BY 3 P.M. ON MONDAY.

RESIDENTS WITH A UNIQUE SITUATION THAT REQUIRES A ROLL-OFF CONTAINER TO BE LOCATED NEAR THEM FOR CLEANUP AFTER MONDAY SHOULD CONTACT ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES AT 712-279-6222 TO MAKE ARRANGEMENTS.