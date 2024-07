PLANS TO REMOVE COLLAPSED UNION COUNTY TRAIN BRIDGE CONTINUE

NEW INFORMATION IS BEING SHARED ABOUT THE COLLAPSED BURLINGTON NORTHERN SANTA FE TRAIN BRIDGE IN THE BIG SIOUX RIVER AT NORTH SIOUX CITY.

FLOODING LED TO THE CENTER PORTION AND SUPPORT OF THE BRIDGE TO GIVE WAY LAST MONTH.

A RAILROAD OFFICIAL SAYS THE BRIDGE STRUCTURE HAS SETTLED A FEW FEET IN THE RIVER, BUT THERE IS NO THREAT TO OTHER PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE.

THE REMOVAL OF THE BRIDGE IS IN THE PLANNING STAGES.

THE B-N-S-F SAYS IT’S WORKING WITH THE LOCAL LEVEE BOARD AND THE ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS ON THE STEPS TO REMOVE BRIDGE DEBRIS FROM THE RIVER AS QUICKLY AND SAFELY AS POSSIBLE.

Photo by SD Civil Air Patrol for SD Dept. Emergency Management