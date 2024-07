PLANS CONTINUE FOR SPRING SIOUX CITY HONOR FLIGHT

PLANS ARE CONTINUING FOR SIOUX CITY TO BE THE DEPARTURE POINT NEXT SPRING FOR AN HONOR FLIGHT FOR LOCAL MILITARY VETERANS TO FLY TO WASHINGTON D.C. TO VIEW THE WAR MEMORIALS AND VISIT ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY.

AARON VAN BEEK IS THE C-E-O OF MIDWEST HONOR FLIGHT WHO IS PLANNING THE TRIP:

HONOR7 OC…….. SINCE 2010. :14

EIGHTY-TWO LOCAL VETERANS ARE ON THE WAITING LIST ALREADY HOPING TO GO.

VAN BEEK SAYS THEY HAVE A LONGER WAITING LIST FROM AROUND THE REGION:

HONOR9 OC…PROBLEM TO HAVE. ;09

REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH OF SIOUX CITY RAISED $21-THOUSAND DOLLARS FOR THE EFFORT BY HOSTING MEALS LAST OCTOBER.

PASTOR DAVID ZIRPEL SAYS THE CONGREGATION AND VOLUNTEERS WILL BE TAKING PART IN A SIMILAR EFFORT AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS IN MOVILLE INVOLVING SERVING MEALS AND SELLING PIES:

HONOR8 OC……….TOWARDS THE FLIGHT. :26

ALL OF THE FOOD FOR THE EFFORT HAS BEEN DONATED BY LOCAL BUSINESSES AND CHURCH MEMBERS.

ZIRPLE SAYS ANYONE WHO CAN’T MAKE THE MEAL BUT WANTS TO DONATE MAY CONTRIBUTE DIRECTLY TO HONOR FLIGHT OR DROP OFF A DONATION AT REDEEMER LUTHERAN ON SOUTH LAKEPORT.