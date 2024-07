MUNICIPAL BAND CONCERT MOVED FROM BANDSHELL TO EPPLEY AUDITORIUM SUNDAY

BECAUSE OF THE EXPECTED HOT WEATHER, SUNDAY EVENING’S MUNICIPAL BAND CONCERT IS BEING MOVED FROM THE GRANDVIEW PARK BANDSHELL INDOORS.

THE CONCERT WILL NOW TAKE PLACE AT 7:30 P.M. IN EPPLEY AUDITORIUM ON THE CAMPUS OF MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY ON GARRETSON AVENUE.

THE CONCERT WILL FEATURE SAXOPHONE SOLOIST LYNN GROSS, PLAYING “PERSUASION” BY SAMMY NESTICO.

LED BY CONDUCTOR MICHAEL PRICHARD, THE CONCERT WILL ALSO INCLUDE “THE TRIUMPH OF TIME” BY JOHN PHILIP SOUSA,” “QUICKSILVER” BY WILLIAM OWENS, “JITTERBUG!” BY ROBERT BUCKLEY, AND A “BLAST FROM THE PAST” MEDLEY.

THE AUDIENCE SING-A-LONG WILL BE “I’M A BELIEVER” BY THE MONKEES AND “RAINBOW CONNECTION” FROM THE MUPPET MOVIE.