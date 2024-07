CRITTENTON CENTER TO RECEIVE $2.5 MILLION IN GRANT FUNDING

SIOUX CITY’S CRITTENTON CENTER HAS BEEN AWARDED A TWO AND A HALF MILLION DOLLAR FEDERAL GRANT FROM THE SUBSTANCE ABUSE AND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ADMINISTRATION.

THE CENTER WILL RECEIVE $500,000 ANNUALLY FOR THE NEXT FIVE YEARS.

THE FUNDING WILL SUPPORT THE LAUNCH AND OPERATION OF A COMPREHENSIVE STREET OUTREACH PROGRAM DEDICATED TO ASSISTING RUNAWAY, HOMELESS, AND STREET YOUTH UP TO THE AGE OF 26.

KIM SCORZA, CRITTENTON CENTER C-E-O, SAYS THE GRANT WILL ENABLE THEM TO EXPAND THEIR REACH AND PROVIDE LIFE-CHANGING SUPPORT TO YOUNG PEOPLE WHO ARE STRUGGLING WITH HOMELESSNESS.

THE NEW PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO PROVIDE ESSENTIAL STREET-BASED OUTREACH SERVICES AIMED AT HELPING VULNERABLE YOUTH ESCAPE HOMELESSNESS AND TRANSITION INTO SAFE AND STABLE HOUSING.

THE SERVICES OFFERED INCLUDE IMMEDIATE NEEDS ASSESSMENTS, CRISIS INTERVENTION, ACCESS TO EMERGENCY SHELTER, CASE MANAGEMENT, AND CONNECTIONS TO LONG-TERM HOUSING SOLUTIONS.