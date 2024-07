SPENCER IOWA CONTINUES TO DEAL WITH FLOOD DAMAGE

OFFICIALS IN SPENCER, IOWA ESTIMATE ABOUT 80 PERCENT OF THE MORE THAN FIVE-THOUSAND HOMES, BUSINESS AND OTHER STRUCTURES IN THEIR CITY WERE HIT BY FLOODING OR BACKED UP SEWER WATER LAST MONTH.

SPENCER MAYOR STEVE BOMGAARS SAYS 30 PERCENT OF SPENCER BUSINESSES HAVE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE DISASTER.

SPENCER5 OC………KEEP THEM HERE.” ;11

BOMGAARS AND ABOUT THREE DOZEN LOCAL LEADERS MET WITH GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AND OTHER STATE OFFICIALS WEDNESDAY TO TALK ABOUT FLOOD RECOVERY CONCERNS.

OVER 15-HUNDRED HOUSEHOLDS IN CLAY COUNTY ALREADY HAVE BEEN APPROVED FOR FEDERAL DISASTER ASSISTANCE.

JOHN MILLS, A SPOKESMAN FOR FEMA, SAYS HIS AGENCY HAS PROVIDED OVER 16 MILLION DOLLARS TO CLAY COUNTY FLOOD VICTIMS:

SPENCER6 OC…….A CHALLENGING RECOVERY. :14

ABOUT 50 PEOPLE ARE CURRENTLY LIVING IN A RED CROSS SHELTER IN SPENCER.

SPENCER EXPERIENCED THE WORST FLOODING BY BOTH THE LITTLE SIOUX AND OCHEYEDAN RIVERS SINCE 1953.

THE WATERWAYS CONVERGE THROUGH THE MAIN PART OF TOWN.

Photo from State of Iowa