SCHOLTEN WINS AGAIN FOR EXPLORERS

STATE REPRESENTATIVE J.D. SCHOLTEN OF SIOUX CITY WON HIS SECOND PITCHING START IN A ROW AS AN EMERGENCY STARTER FOR THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS BASEBALL TEAM THURSDAY.

THE 44-YEAR-OLD SCHOLTEN RETURNED TO THE MOUND AT FARGO AGAINST THE REDHAWKS, THROWING SIX INNINGS AND IMPROVING TO 2-0 IN A 3-1 SIOUX CITY ROAD WIN.

HE PITCHED FOR THE EXPLORERS FROM 2003-07 BUT HAD TOLD MANAGER STEVE MONTGOMERY THAT IF HE EVER NEEDED AN EMERGENCY PITCHER BECAUSE OF INJURY TO GIVE HIM A CALL.

THAT CALL CAME LAST SATURDAY WHEN HE WAS VOLUNTEERING AT SIOUX CITY’S SATURDAY IN THE PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL:

SCHOLTEN1 OC…..COVER MY SHIFT.

HE FOUND SOMEONE QUICKLY AND HEADED TO THE SIOUX CITY BALLPARK WHERE HE THREW 100 PITCHES IN SIX AND TWO-THIRDS INNING AS THE EXPLORERS BEAT VISITING MILWAUKEE 11-2.

SCHOLTEN HAD A SHAKY START, GIVING UP A RUN IN THE FIRST INNING AND ESCAPING A BASES LOADED JAM:

SCHOLTEN3 OC….JUST WENT AWAY. :16

THURSDAY AT FARGO, SCHOLTEN ALLOWED ONE RUN IN THE 4TH INNING, STRUCK OUT THREE AND LEFT WITH THE SCORE TIED AFTER SIX INNINGS.

THE X’S SCORED IN THE TOP OF THE 7TH AND THE BULLPEN SHUT DOWN FARGO THE REST OF THE WAY TO GIVE HIM THE WIN.

SCHOLTEN PITCHED IN A PRO LEAGUE IN THE NETHERLANDS LAST YEAR, WHERE HE ADDED PITCHES THAT HE SAYS HAVE HELPED HIS SUCCESS WITH SIOUX CITY:

SCHOLTEN4 OC…. KEEP THEM HONEST. :22

HIS PITCHES HAVE BEEN CLOCKED UP TO 87 MILES AN HOUR IN HIS TWO STARTS.

NOW WITH TWO WINS IN HIS TWO STARTS, SIOUX CITY FANS HOPE TO SEE HIM PITCH AGAIN WHEN THE X’S RETURN HOME.

THEY GAVE HIM A STANDING OVATION WHEN HE LEFT AFTER HIS FIRST START LAST SATURDAY:

SCHOLTEN5 OC….NEVER FORGET THAT. :16

SCHOLTEN IS STILL WORKING HIS DAY JOB REMOTELY FOR A WASHINGTON D.C. LAW FIRM.

STAY TUNED TO SEE WHEN HE MAY NEXT SUIT UP FOR THE EXPLORERS.