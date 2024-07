REYNOLDS ANNOUNCES NEW FLOOD DAMAGE AID PROGRAMS

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AND STATE OFFICIALS HAVE ANNOUNCED A SERIES OF NEW INITIATIVES TO ADDRESS HOUSING AND OTHER WEATHER-RELATED ISSUES TO HELP IOWANS WHO HAVE LOST THEIR HOMES AND PROPERTY THIS YEAR TO FLOODS AND TORNADOES.

RESIDENTS IN TWO-THIRDS OF IOWA COUNTIES HAVE EXPERIENCED DESTRUCTION FROM LATE SPRING AND EARLY SUMMER TORNADOES, FLOODING OR BOTH.

SOME FIVE-THOUSAND HOMES ARE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED.

REYNOLDS IS USING 10 MILLION DOLLARS IN FEDERAL PANDEMIC RELIEF TO PROVIDE GRANTS FOR DEVELOPERS TO BUILD HOMES FOR SALE OR FOR RENT IN COUNTIES THAT HAVE BEEN DECLARED FEDERAL DISASTER AREAS.

THE GOVERNOR IS ASKING FEMA TO AUTHORIZE A TEMPORARY HOUSING PROGRAM SIMILAR TO ONE THAT’S BEEN USED AFTER HURRICANES HIT OTHER STATES.

IOWA HOMELAND SECURITY AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR JOHN BENSON SAYS HOTELS, R-VS AND MANUFACTURED HOUSING COULD BE USED UNDER THE PROGRAM.

BENSON IS ENCOURAGING IOWANS TO APPLY FOR ASSISTANCE.

ANOTHER SIX-AND-A-HALF MILLION DOLLARS IN STATE GRANTS WILL BE AWARDED TO COVER HOME REPAIRS.

TO BE ELIGIBLE, IOWANS NEED TO HAVE QUALIFIED FOR FEMA’S INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM WHICH CONFIRMS A HOUSEHOLD IS DEALING WITH STORM-RELATED DAMAGE.

NEXT WEEK, FARMERS WHO’VE APPLIED FOR U-S-D-A DISASTER LOANS CAN APPLY FOR A STATE GRANT OF UP TO 50-THOUSAND DOLLARS — TO MAKE THE HIGHER INTEREST RATES ON THOSE LOANS MORE MANAGEABLE.

RADIO IOWA

Photo from Gov. Reynolds office