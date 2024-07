ANNUAL MUSEUM CAR SHOW ROLLS IN ON SUNDAY

VEHICLES RANGING FROM THE MODEL T TO HOT CARS FROM THE 50’S AND 60’S AND 70’S WILL BE ON DISPLAY AT THE SIOUX CITY MUSEUM AND HISTORICAL ASSOCIATION’S ANNUAL BILL DIAMOND ANTIQUE & CLASSIC CAR SHOW THIS SUNDAY, JULY 14TH.

MUSEUM DIRECTOR STEVE HANSEN SAYS IT WILL BE HELD AT THE RIVERBOAT MUSEUM WELCOME CENTER ON LARSEN PARK ROAD, JUST DOWN FROM THE SOUTH END OF HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

THIS IS A SHOW AND SHINE EVENT, SO NO PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED.

HANSEN SAYS THERE IS A LOT OF SHADE TO PARK UNDERNEATH NEAR THE RIVERFRONT:

MUSIC WILL BE PROVIDED BY BIG DADDY FROM CLASSIC ROCK 99.5.

BIG PAPA’S GRUB ON THE RUN AND PATTI’S PIT STOP FOOD TRUCKS WILL HAVE A VARIETY OF CONCESSIONS AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE.

THE EVENT IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC FROM 11 A.M. TO 3 P.M.