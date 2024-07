SOUTHERN HILLS MALL ADDS WHEELCHAIR CHARGING STATION

THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL RECENTLY INSTALLED A WHEELCHAIR CHARGING STATION.

THE STATION IS EQUIPPED WITH A 24 VOLT 5-AMP CHARGER THAT ALLOWS INDIVIDUALS WHO USE WHEELCHAIRS OR SCOOTERS AN OPPORTUNITY TO GET A FULL CHARGE IN APPROXIMATELY 30 MINUTES.

INDIVIDUALS USE THE ATTACHED CHARGING CORDS TO CHARGE THEIR CHAIRS OR SCOOTERS AND CAN CHARGE THEIR PHONE AT THE SAME TIME WITH THE USB PORT.

THE STATION, LOCATED NEAR THE JC PENNEY ENTRANCE ON THE NORTH WEST WALL PROVIDES OPPORTUNITIES FOR INDIVIDUALS TO SHOP AND EAT WITHOUT THE FEAR OF RUNNING OUT OF BATTERY OR HAVING TO LEAVE AND RETURN HOME EARLIER THAN PLANNED.

THIS IS NOW THE SEVENTH WHEELCHAIR CHARGING STATION LOCATED WITHIN WOODBURY COUNTY.

OTHERS ARE ALSO LOCATED AT MIRACLE LEAGUE PARK, CHRIS LARSEN PARK, THE MLK TRANSPORTATION CENTER, THE WARMING SHELTER, SNYDER BEND PARK, AND THE WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR GROUNDS.