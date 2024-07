FEMA STAFF TO VISIT RIVERSIDE FLOOD AREA HOMES

FEMA DISASTER ASSISTANCE TEAMS WILL BEGIN VISITING THE RIVERSIDE NEIGHBORHOOD THURSDAY FROM 9:00 A.M. THROUGH 6:00 P.M., TO HELP RESIDENTS APPLY FOR ASSISTANCE.

THESE TEAMS WILL BE GOING DOOR TO DOOR IN THE IMPACTED AREAS OF RIVERSIDE OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS AND WILL HELP RESIDENTS APPLY WITH FEMA AND DISCUSS IMMEDIATE AND EMERGING NEEDS.

IF YOU ARE NOT AT HOME, FEMA WILL LEAVE A FLYER AND YOU CAN SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT FOR A LATER TIME.

FEMA STAFF MEMBERS CAN BE RECOGNIZED BY THEIR FEDERAL PHOTO IDENTIFICATION AND A BLUE FEMA VEST.

RESIDENTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO REQUEST CREDENTIALS BEFORE SHARING ANY INFORMATION.

FEMA STAFF COME FROM VARIOUS PARTS OF THE COUNTRY, SO THEY WILL HAVE OUT-OF-STATE LICENSE PLATES.

WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS CAN APPLY FOR FEMA’S INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM AT

http://WWW.DISASTERASSISTANCE.GOV

OR BY CALLING THE DISASTER ASSISTANCE HOTLINE NUMBER AT 800-621-3362.

RESIDENTS CAN ALSO DOWNLOAD THE FEMA APP