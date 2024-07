CARROLL IOWA MAN DIES IN TWO VEHICLE CRASH

A CARROLL, IOWA MAN IS DEAD FOLLOWING A TWO VEHICLE CRASH TUESDAY AFTERNOON INVOLVING A KINGSLEY, IOWA MAN IN CARROLL COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A SEMI TRACTOR AND TRAILER DRIVEN BY 63-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL O’KEEFE OF KINGSLEY FAILED TO STOP AT THE STOP SIGN AT THE INTERSECTION OF NOBLE AVENUE AND 150TH STREET AND COLLIDED WITH AN ONCOMING PICKUP DRIVEN BY 65-YEAR-OLD RONALD EISCHEID OF CARROLL.

EISCHEID’S VEHICLE STRUCK THE TRAILER AND ENDED UP IN A DITCH.

HE WAS WEARING A SEAT BELT BUT DIED OF INJURIES AT THE SCENE OF THE ACCIDENT.

O’KEEFE WAS NOT INJURED.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.