CANADIAN SMOKE TURNS LOCAL BLUE SKIES INTO WHITE HAZE

CANADIAN WILDFIRE SMOKE IS BACK IN THE TRI-STATE AREA.

IT’S TURNING THE BLUE SKY A MILKY WHITE COLOR AND CREATING A FAINT HAZE ON THE HORIZON.

THE E-P-A REPORTS THAT THE NORTHWEST HALF OF IOWA IS GETTING A HEAVIER PLUME OF SMOKE.

IT EXTENDS DIAGONALLY ACROSS THE STATE, LOWERING BREATHABLE AIR QUALITY FROM COUNCIL BLUFFS THROUGH SIOUX CITY, AMES, MASON CITY, AND DECORAH.

THE SOUTHEAST DIAGONAL HALF OF IOWA IS BETTER OFF, WITH THE WILDFIRE SMOKE STAYING HIGHER IN THE ATMOSPHERE.

PEOPLE WITH UNDERLYING CONDITIONS, LIKE ASTHMA, ARE AT A HIGHER RISK FOR ISSUES AND ENCOURAGED TO STAY INSIDE AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE.