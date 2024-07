SUMMIT PIPELINE PUBLIC MEETINGS SET FOR 23 IOWA COUNTIES

PUBLIC MEETINGS ARE SCHEDULED IN 23 IOWA COUNTIES FOR A REVIEW OF THE SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS PLAN TO EXPAND ITS PROPOSED PIPELINE TO MORE ETHANOL PLANTS.

WOODBURY COUNTY IS NOT LISTED AS A MEETING LOCATION.

SIOUX, IDA, BUENA VISTA AND CLAY COUNTY ARE HOSTING MEETINGS.

SEE THE LIST BELOW:

*AUG. 26 AT 7 P.M. IN ADAMS COUNTY: CORNING OPERA HOUSE CULTURAL CENTER, 800 DAVIS AVE., CORNING

– AUG. 27 AT NOON IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY: RED COACH INN, 1200 SENATE AVE., RED OAK

– AUG. 27 AT 6 P.M. IN GUTHRIE COUNTY: GUTHRIE COUNTY ACTIVITY CENTER, 209 STATE ST., GUTHRIE CENTER

– AUG. 28 AT NOON IN GREENE COUNTY: CLOVER HALL, GREENE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, 601 E. LINCOLN WAY, JEFFERSON

– AUG. 28 AT 6 P.M. IN WEBSTER COUNTY: CARDIFF CENTER, FORT FRENZY, 3232 FIRST AVE SOUTH, FORT DODGE

– AUG. 29 AT NOON IN HAMILTON COUNTY: JEWELL GOLF CLUB BANQUET ROOM, 1225 MAIN ST., JEWELL

– AUG. 29 AT 6 P.M. IN HARDIN COUNTY: ALBRIGHT’S BLUFF, 119 MAIN ST., IOWA FALLS

– SEPT. 9 AT 6 P.M. IN BUCHANAN COUNTY: HAZLETON AMERICAN LEGION, 105 HAYES ST. WEST, HAZLETON (THE PIPELINE CONNECTS TO AN ETHANOL PLANT ON THE BORDER OF BUCHANAN COUNTY, BUT DOES NOT RUN THROUGH THE COUNTY)

– SEPT. 10 AT NOON IN FAYETTE COUNTY: OELWEIN COLISEUM, 101 FIRST ST. SW, OELWEIN

– SEPT. 10 AT 6 P.M. IN BREMER COUNTY: THE CENTRE HALL, 1211 FOURTH ST. SW, WAVERLY

– SEPT. 11 AT NOON IN BUTLER COUNTY: GREENE COMMUNITY CENTER, LARGE ROOM, 202 W. SOUTH ST., GREENE

– SEPT. 11 AT 6 P.M. IN FLOYD COUNTY: SWARTZROCK COMMUNITY CENTER, FLOYD COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, 2516 SEVEN MILE ROAD, CHARLES CITY

– SEPT. 12 AT NOON IN MITCHELL COUNTY: SOUTH SQUARE, 202 S. WASHINGTON ST., ST. ANSGAR

– SEPT. 12 AT 6 P.M. IN WORTH COUNTY: LANTERNS AND LACE, 3586 ORCHID AVE., MANLY

– SEPT. 13 AT NOON IN HANCOCK COUNTY: VIADUCT CENTER, 255 U.S. HIGHWAY 69, GARNER

– SEPT. 16 AT 6 P.M. IN KOSSUTH COUNTY: EAGLE CENTER, 401 SMITH ST., LAKOTA

– SEPT. 17 AT NOON IN PALO ALTO COUNTY: IOWA LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE, 3200 COLLEGE DRIVE, EMMETSBURG

– SEPT. 17 AT 6 P.M. IN CLAY COUNTY: OCCASIONS, FIRST AVENUE EAST, SPENCER

– SEPT. 18 AT NOON IN OSCEOLA COUNTY: MELVIN AMERICAN LEGION COMMUNITY BUILDING, 225 MAIN STREET, MELVIN

– SEPT. 18 AT 6 P.M. IN O’BRIEN COUNTY: PRIMGHAR COMMUNITY BUILDING, 215 FIRST ST. SE., PRIMGHAR

– SEPT. 19 AT NOON IN SIOUX COUNTY: PRAIRIE WINDS EVENT CENTER, 908 EIGHTH ST. SE, ORANGE CITY

– SEPT. 19 AT 6 P.M. IN IDA COUNTY: COBBLESTONE INN & SUITES, 2011 INDORF AVE., HOLSTEIN

– SEPT. 20 AT NOON IN BUENA VISTA COUNTY: COBBLESTONE BALLROOM, 98 LAKESHORE DRIVE, LAKESIDE