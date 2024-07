SOUTH SIOUX CITY VOTERS HAVE OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVED A SPECIAL ELECTION MEASURE TO FUND HIRING THREE MORE FULL TIME FIREFIGHTER-PARAMEDICS FOR THE CITY.

THE MEASURE PASSED UNOFFICIALLY 291-25.

THE VOTE WAS NECESSARY TO SHIFT 25 PER CENT OF THE HALF CENT SALES TAX REVENUE CURRENTLY ALLOCATED TO STREETS AND INFRASTRUCTURE TO COVER THE SALARY COSTS OF THE THREE NEW FULL-TIME FIREFIGHTERS.,

SINCE THE MONEY COMES FROM EXISTING FUNDS, THERE IS NO NEW COST TO CITY TAXPAYERS.