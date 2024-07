SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT TO HOST MASTER PLAN OPEN HOUSE

SIOUX CITY OFFICIALS ARE CURRENTLY UPDATING THE AIRPORT MASTER PLAN FOR OUR MUNICIPAL AIRPORT AND WILL SOON HOST TWO PUBLIC OPEN HOUSES TO SHARE INFORMATION WITH THE COMMUNITY.

THE FIRST OPEN HOUSE WILL TAKE PLACE NEXT WEDNESDAY, JULY 17TH, FROM 4 – 7:00 P.M. IN THE SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT TERMINAL BUILDING FIRST FLOOR COMMON AREA AT 2403 AVIATION BOULEVARD.

THE SECOND OPEN HOUSE WILL BE HELD SOMETIME IN LATE FALL.

THE JULY 17TH OPEN HOUSE WILL FOCUS ON THE MASTER PLAN PROCESS, THE PRELIMINARY

AVIATION DEMAND FORECAST, AND VARIOUS ALTERNATIVES TO ADDRESS AVIATION GROWTH DEMAND CHALLENGES. AIRPORT LEADERS AND RS&H CONSULTING STAFF WILL BE PRESENT TO ANSWER QUESTIONS.

MORE INFORMATION IS AT THE BELOW LINK:

https://suxmasterplan.com.