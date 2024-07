RYAN COLLINS NAMED NEXT SIOUX CITY FIRE CHIEF

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE DEPUTY FIRE MARSHAL / CAPTAIN RYAN COLLINS HAS BEEN NAMED AS THE NEXT SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE CHIEF.

COLLINS WILL SUCCEED CURRENT CHIEF TOM EVERETT, WHO WILL RETIRE LATER THIS SUMMER AFTER SERVING 31 YEARS WITH THE DEPARTMENT.

A LIFE-LONG SIOUX CITY RESIDENT, COLLINS BEGAN HIS CAREER WITH SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE IN 2006 AS A

FIREFIGHTER/EMT.

HE SERVED IN THAT CAPACITY UNTIL 2015 WHEN HE WAS PROMOTED TO LIEUTENANT AND THEN TRANSITIONED TO DEPUTY FIRE MARSHAL AND CAPTAIN IN 2018.

COLLINS WILL BEGIN HIS DUTIES AS CHIEF ON AUGUST 12, 2024