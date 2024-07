FLOOD DAMAGE CLOSES SOME RIVERFRONT TRAILS

THE RECENT FLOODS HAVE CAUSED THE SIOUX CITY PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE VARIOUS TRAILS NEAR THE RIVERFRONT.

FLOODING CAUSED DAMAGE TO THE RIVERBANK, FENCING, AND TRAIL IN SEVERAL AREAS THAT WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC UNTIL FUTURE NOTICE.

THIS INCLUDES A PORTION OF THE RIVERFRONT TRAIL BETWEEN THE BOAT RAMP AND THE BOAT CLUB IN RIVERSIDE PARK.

ALSO, THE TRAIL SEGMENT FROM MILITARY ROAD TO THE SIOUX CITY RAILROAD MUSEUM AND THE BIG SIOUX TRAIL FROM THE RIVERSIDE POOL TO MILITARY ROAD.

PUBLIC USE WILL BE ALLOWED NOW AT THE BOAT RAMP AT CHRIS LARSEN PARK, BUT ONLY FOR LIMITED ACCESS FOR SMALLER FISHING BOATS.

CHRIS LARSEN PARK, INCLUDING THE NEW PARK ADDITION, TRAIL, SHELTERS, SPLASH PAD, PLAY EQUIPMENT, AND ALL OTHER PARK AMENITIES FROM FLOYD BOULEVARD TO HAMILTON BOULEVARD IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

SO IS RIVERSIDE PARK INCLUDING THE TRAIL, SHELTERS, PLAY EQUIPMENT, AND ALL OTHER PARK AMENITIES.