ANNUAL STEER SHOW BENEFITS RONALD MCDONALD HOUSES

THERE WILL ONCE AGAIN BE LOCAL STEERS COMPETING IN THE GOVERNOR’S 42ND ANNUAL CHARITY STEER SHOW AT THE IOWA STATE FAIRGROUNDS THIS AUGUST 10TH TO BENEFIT THE RONALD MCDONALD HOUSES IN IOWA.

CHRISTY BATIEN CLARK, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE OF SIOUXLAND, SAYS THE SHOW IS A MAJOR FUNDRAISER FOR THE HOUSES THAT FAMILIES STAY IN WHILE THEIR CHILDREN RECEIVE CARE IN LOCAL HOSPITALS:

14-YEAR-OLD JACOB RINGKOB OF MOVILLE WILL BE THE 4-H EXHIBITOR FOR THE LOCAL RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE WITH HIS STEER NAMED MCMISTER:

LILY SCHULENBERG OF CHEROKEE WILL SHOW “NED” TO REPRESENT THE VOLUNTEER BOARD REPRESENTING THREE AREA RONALD MCDONALD HOUSES.

SHE IS ALSO MISS TEEN RODEO OF IOWA AND SHE AND JACOB ARE ALSO COMPETING FOR THE COMMUNITY HERO AWARD:

TANNER LAWTON OF THE IOWA CATTLEMEN’S ASSOCIATION SAYS THE PUBLIC CAN GO ONLINE TO HELP IN THAT EFFORT:

THE EFFORT IS SPEARHEADED BY THE IOWA CATTLEMEN’S ASSOCIATION AND THE IOWA BEEF INDUSTRY COUNCIL.