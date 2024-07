SIOUX CITY & WOODBURY COUNTY TO HOST RELIEF SERVICES FAIR FOR FLOOD VICTIMS

WOODBURY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY WILL HOST A FLOOD RELIEF RESOURCE FAIR ON WEDNESDAY FOR RIVERSIDE RESIDENTS IMPACTED BY RECENT FLOODING.

COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR MIKE MONTINO SPOKE TO SEVERAL OF THOSE RESIDENTS AT MONDAY’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING:

MONTINO5 OC…SOME OF THESE QUESTIONS. :17

RESOURCES AVAILABLE AT THE FAIR WILL INCLUDE THE AMERICAN RED CROSS, COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY, SIOUX CITY BUILDING INSPECTIONS, THE SALVATION ARMY, SUNNYBROOK HOPE CENTER, SIOUXLAND MENTAL HEALTH, AND MORE.

MONTINO TOLD THE RESIDENTS HE KNOWS THEY NEED HELP NOW, AND HE, THE COUNTY AND CITY ARE TRYING TO GET THAT ACCOMPLISHED:

MONTINO6 OC…. AS CITIZENS. :25

SEVERAL RESIDENTS EXPRESSED STRONG STATEMENTS REGARDING THEIR LOSSES AND WHAT THEY PERCEIVE AS A LACK OF CARING BY VARIOUS GOVERNMENTAL BODIES AT ALL LEVELS.

MONTINO SAYS FRIDAY HE WALKED THROUGH THE FLOODED AREA WITH STATE INSPECTORS TO GET THE DAMAGE ASSESSED AND A RESPONSE STARTED:

MONTINO7 OC….WHEN IT WILL HAPPEN. :25

WOODBURY IS ONE OF THE FEW REMAINING IOWA COUNTIES WITH FLOOD DAMAGE TO NOT RECEIVE THE FEDERAL DISATER DECLARATION STATUS.

THE FLOOD RELIEF FAIR TAKES PLACE WEDNESDAY AT RIVERSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1817 RIVERSIDE BOULEVARD, FROM 1 P.M.UNTIL 4 P.M AND THURSDAY FROM 4 P.M. UNTIL 8 P.M.

RESIDENTS MAY COME AND GO AS THEY PLEASE AND NO FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE PROVIDED.

TRANSLATION SERVICES WILL BE AVAILABLE