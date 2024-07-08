RUTH BONAPACE – THE BULGARIAN TRAINING MANUAL

Author: Ruth Bonapace

Book: THE BULGARIAN TRAINING MANUAL

Publishing: CLASH Books (June 4, 2024)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

The Bulgarian Training Manual is a comic novel that tells the story of Tina in her quest to find her true parents and jeans that fit.

With the help of a mysterious book with magical powers, Tina makes her way from her waterlogged apartment in Hoboken, New Jersey, to an Oz-like journey to Bulgaria and back. Our heroine is the catalyst for a final contest that is part body-builder pose-off and part poetry slam.

The novel is a sly and comic look at self-improvement, our self-doubts and fervent dreams, and our endless internal yammering. Those who follow The Bulgarian Training Manual add more than muscle. They become poets.