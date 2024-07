PEIRCE MANSION TOUR & NEIGHBORHOOD WALK SET FOR TUESDAY EVENING

AN OPEN HOUSE OF SIOUX CITY’S HISTORIC PEIRCE MANSION AND JACKSON STREET WALKING TOUR WILL TAKE PLACE TUESDAY EVENING AT 2901 JACKSON STREET.

TOM MUNSON, THE ARCHIVE MANAGER OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM, SAYS THE OPEN HOUSE BEGINS AT 5 P.M. AT THE HOME THAT ONCE HOUSED THE PUBLIC MUSEUM:

PEIRCE3 OC…IN 1891. :07

FOLLOWING THE OPEN HOUSE, MUNSON WILL LEAD THE WALKING TOUR THROUGH THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

PEIRCE4 OC……..BIT OF EVERYTHING. :20

THE WALKING TOUR SHOULD BEGIN AROUND 6:30 P.M.

BOTH EVENTS ARE FREE TO THE PUBLIC.