JURY SELECTION BEGINS IN RICKE MURDER TRIAL

JURY SELECTION IS UNDERWAY IN DICKINSON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF 44-YEAR-OLD KYLE RICKE.OF ALGONA.

RICKE IS CHARGED IN THE FATAL SHOOTING LAST SEPTEMBER 13TH OF ALGONA POLICE OFFICER KEVIN CRAM.

CRAM WAS SERVING AN ARREST WARRANT TO RICKE WHEN THE SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY PULLED A HANDGUN AND SHOT THE POLICEMAN.

THE TRIAL WAS MOVED TO DICKINSON COUNTY ON A CHANGE OF VENUE, BUT THE START WAS DELAYED UNTIL TODAY (MONDAY) BECAUSE OF RECENT FLOODING IN THE SPIRIT LAKE AREA.

Photo from KGLA