DAKOTA COUNTY AUTHORITIES SPENT THE EARLY MORNING HOURS MONDAY WORKING TO CONTAIN A MAJOR GAS LEAK NEAR THE TYSON FOODS PLANT.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE LEAK WAS CAUSED BY AN OVERNIGHT TRAFFIC CRASH SOMETIME AFTER MIDNIGHT WHERE A MAJOR GAS LINE WAS STRUCK AND RUPTURED AT NORTH 20TH AND 164TH STREETS.

ROADBLOCKS WERE SET UP IN THE AREA OF HIGHWAY 77 AND 164TH STREET, INCLUDING D AVENUE.

THE GAS LEAK WAS CONTAINED AND THE ROADS WERE REOPENED AROUND 9 A.M.