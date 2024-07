STATE REP J.D. SCHOLTEN LEADS X’S TO VICTORY WITH 100 PITCH EFFORT

IOWA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MEMBER JD SCHOLTEN, WHO PITCHED FOR THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS FROM 2003-07, RETURNED TO THE MOUND SATURDAY NIGHT AND DAZZLED THE CROWD WIH A 100 PITCH EFFORT, GOING SIX AND TWO THIRDS INNINGS AS THE X’S BEAT MILWAUKEE 11-2 AT LEWIS AND CLARK PARK.

SCHOLTEN WAS PRESSED INTO SERVICE WHEN SCHEDULED STARTER JARED WETHERBEE COULDN’T PITCH AND THE X’S TURNED TO THE 44-YEAR-OLD AS AN EMERGENCY STARTING PITCHER.

SCHOLTEN HAS KEPT PITCHING, PLAYING PRO BALL IN THE NETHERLANDS LAST YEAR AND HAS KEPT HIS ARM READY.

HE HAD PLANNED TO SPEND HIS SATURDAY VOLUNTEER AT THE SATURDAY IN THE PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL..

IT TOOK A FEW BATTERS FOR SCHOLTEN TO GET SETTLED AS MILWAUKEE’S JOSE SERMO NOTCHED A SACRIFICE FLY IN THE TOP OF THE FIRST TO GIVE THE MILKMEN A 1-0 LEAD, BUT SCHOLTEN WORKED OUT OF A BASES-LOADED JAM TO KEEP THE SCORE THERE.

THE X’S OFFENSE EVENED THINGS AFTER ONE AND ADDED TWO MORE IN THE SECOND AND THREE IN THE THIRD WHILE SCHOLTEN DIDN’T ALLOW A BASE RUNNER.

HE STAYED IN THE GAME FOR THE X’S INTO THE SEVENTH INNING, THROWING 100 TOTAL PITCHES BEFORE MANAGER STEVE MONTGOMERY WENT TO THE BULLPEN, WITH SCHOLTEN LEAVING TO A WELL DESERVED STANDING OVATION FROM THE CROWD.

Photo from SC Explorers