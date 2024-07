FATAL ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE OF SIOUX CENTER RESIDENT

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AND THE DRIVER INJURED FOLLOWING A ONE VEHICLE ROLLOVER SHORTLY AFTER 10 P.M. SATURDAY NIGHT IN DICKINSON COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A CAR DRIVEN BY 18-YEAR-OLD TEAGAN VOS OF SHELDON WAS NORTHBOUND ON 130TH AVE IN DICKINSON COUNTY, FAILED TO NEGOTIATE A CURVE, CROSSED THE CENTER LINE AND WENT INTO A DITCH AND OVERTURNED.

VOS SUSTAINED CRITICAL INJURIES AND WAS TAKEN BY AMBULANCE TO A SPIRIT LAKE HOSPITAL.

HIS PASSENGER, 19-YEAR-OLD EDITH LUPERCIO-LOPEZ OF SIOUX CENTER, WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT AND SUSTAINED FATAL INJURIES.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.