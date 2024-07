LINEUP SET FOR SATURDAY IN THE PARK

THE LINEUP IS SET TO GO FOR TODAY’S ANNUAL SATURDAY IN THE PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL IN GRANDVIEW PARK.

CONCERT PROMOTER DAVE BERNSTEIN SAYS THE SHOW WILL START AT NOON WITH PHYL CLAEYS CONTINUING HIS TRADITION OF SINGING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM.

AFTER THAT, A GREAT MIX OF MUSICAL ACTS WILL TAKE TO THE BANDSHELL STAGE, STARTING WITH SOME LOCAL TALENT:

THEN A BAND LED BY A CLASSIC ROCK GUITARIST WILL PERFORM:

THEN IT’S DEL WATER GAP, FOLLOWED BY BLEACHERS TO CLOSE OUT THE NIGHT:

ADMISSION IS FREE BUT YOU MAY DONATE TO SIOUXLAND FLOOD RELIEF AS YOU ENTER THE PARK.

REMEMBER PARKING IS LIMITED SO BE SURE TO TAKE THE SHUTTLEBUS FROM THE DOWNTOWN CITY EVENTS CENTER TO GRANDVIEW PARK.