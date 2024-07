NORTH SIOUX CITY RELEASES FLOOD ZONE INTERACTIVE MAP

NORTH SIOUX CITY HAS RELEASED AN INTERACTIVE MAP ONLINE.

IT SHOWS DAMAGED HOMES ON MCCOOK LAKE AND ALSO FEATURES NOTES FROM BUILDING INSPECTORS.

MORE THAN 20 HOMES ARE LISTED AS A TOTAL LOSS.

RESIDENTS OF THE PENROSE DRIVE AREA WERE ALLOWED ACCESS JULY 5TH UNTIL 8 PM, BUT ARE WARNED THAT THERE IS NO ENTRY IN RED TAGGED HOMES AND TO BE CAUTIOUS OF LEDGES THAT MAY COLLAPSE.

ACCESS MUST GO THROUGH A TAGGING SYSTEM AND BE IDENTIFIED AS ALLOWED IN THE FLOOD ZONE, AND TEMPORARY ROAD ACCESS MUST BE UTILIZED.

A LINK TO THE INTERACTIVE MAP IS POSTED ON THE CITY’S WEBSITE, NORTH-SIOUX-CITY-DOT-SD-DOT-GOV.