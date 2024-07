NORTH SIOUX CITY RELEASES FLOOD ZONE MAP (Update)

STARTING TODAY, (SATURDAY, JULY 6TH ) UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, RESIDENTS OF PENROSE DRIVE AND NORTHSHORE DRIVE FROM THE FLOOD DAMAGED AREA OF MCCOOK LAKE WILL HAVE ACCESS TO THEIR PROPERTY FROM 8 A.M. UNTIL 8 P.M.WEATHER PERMITTING.

VEHICLES MAY BE RESTRICTED BECAUSE OF EITHER UTILITIES OR ROAD CONSTRUCTION, AND THEIR IS NO VEHICLE ACCESS FROM THE EAST END OF NORTHSHORE DRIVE.

THERE WILL STILL BE NO ACCESS INSIDE RED TAGGED HOMES AND RESIDENTS ARE ADVISED THAT LEDGES MAY COLLAPSE.

RESIDENTS MAY BRING A LICENSED, INSURED AND BONDED CONTRACTOR FROM THE FOUR STATE AREA WITH THEM TO ASSESS STABILIZATION OF THEIR HOME.

BEFORE WORK MAY BEGIN, A PLAN MUST BE SUBMITTED TO CITY HALL FOR APPROVAL.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CHECK THE CITY OF NORTH SIOUX CITY OR UNION COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT WEBSITES OR FACEBOOK PAGES.

—————————————————————–

NORTH SIOUX CITY HAS RELEASED AN INTERACTIVE MAP ONLINE.

IT SHOWS DAMAGED HOMES ON MCCOOK LAKE AND ALSO FEATURES NOTES FROM BUILDING INSPECTORS.

MORE THAN 20 HOMES ARE LISTED AS A TOTAL LOSS.

RESIDENTS OF THE PENROSE DRIVE AREA WERE ALLOWED ACCESS JULY 5TH UNTIL 8 PM, BUT ARE WARNED THAT THERE IS NO ENTRY IN RED TAGGED HOMES AND TO BE CAUTIOUS OF LEDGES THAT MAY COLLAPSE.

ACCESS MUST GO THROUGH A TAGGING SYSTEM AND BE IDENTIFIED AS ALLOWED IN THE FLOOD ZONE, AND TEMPORARY ROAD ACCESS MUST BE UTILIZED.

A LINK TO THE INTERACTIVE MAP IS POSTED ON THE CITY’S WEBSITE, NORTH-SIOUX-CITY-DOT-SD-DOT-GOV.