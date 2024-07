THE MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY HAS DONATED 50,000 CANS OF WATER TO AID DISASTER RELIEF EFFORTS IN SPENCER AND SIOUX CITY.

THE WATER DONATION WILL ADDRESS A CRITICAL NEED BY PROVIDING SAFE DRINKING WATER TO THOSE AFFECTED BY FLOODING IN THE TWO CITIES.

EACH CITY RECEIVES TEN PALLETS FROM THEIR LOCAL DISTRIBUTOR OF 12-PACK CARTONS OF WATER.IN WHICH THE CANS ARE PACKAGED.