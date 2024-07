FIRE DAMAGES SIOUX CITY HOME

NOBODY WAS INJURED IN A SIOUX CITY HOUSE FIRE EARLY FRIDAY MORNING.

DEPUTY FIRE MARSHALL RYAN COLLINS SAYS THE FIRE WAS REPORTED AROUND 2:30 A.M. AT 1308 MCDONALD STREET:

FIRE17 OC…..BUILDING WAS EMPTY. :19

COLLINS SAYS THE OCCUPANT WAS NOT AT HOME AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE.

NO FIREFIGHTERS WERE INJURED, ALTHOUGH COLLINS SAYS ONE HAD A CLOSE CALL:

FIRE18 OC…….RELATIVELY QUICKLY. :33

COLLINS SAYS THEY ARE STILL TRYING TO DETERMINE WHAT CAUSED THE FIRE:

FIRE19 OC…….RULED OUT FIREWORKS. :07

THE HOUSE HAS BEEN RED TAGGED BECAUSE OF THE EXTENSIVE DAMAGE CAUSED BY THE FIRE.