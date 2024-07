MARDI GRAS RETURNS TO DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY THIS EVENING.

IT’S FOR THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE SUMMERTIME TRADITION OF THROWING AND CATCHING BEADS AT THE DOWNTOWN MARDI GRAS PARADE.

THE PARADE KICKS OFF AT 6:00 P.M. AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER, TURNS LEFT UP PIERCE STREET, CONTINUING TO TURN RIGHT ON 3RD STREET, AND THEN ENDING ON IOWA STREET.

TENS OF THOUSANDS OF BEADS WILL BE THROWN INTO THE CROWDS THAT LINE THE STREETS SO GET YOUR SPOT EARLY.

