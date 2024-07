TACO BAR FUNDRAISER FOR FLOOD VICTIMS SUNDAY

A SPECIAL FUNDRAISING EVENT TO RAISE FUNDS FOR RIVERSIDE AND MCCOOK LAKE FLOOD VICTIMS WILL TAKE PLACE THIS SUNDAY AT NAVARRETE’S RESTAURANT AT 2421 RIVERSIDE BOULEVARD.

RUDY NAVARRETE IS HOSTING A TACO BAR FROM 11 A.M. UNTIL 7 P.M. ON JULY 7TH:

TACO4 OC…..FLOOD RELIEF.

HE SAYS 100% OF THE MONEY DONATED WILL GO TO TWO LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS PROVIDING THAT RELIEF TO RESIDENTS WHO LOST THEIR HOMES AND BELONGINGS:

TACO5 OC……FLOOD RELIEF. ;05

NAVARRETE SAYS THOSE ATTENDING MAY ALSO BRING CLEANING SUPPLIES TO DONATE.

HE SAYS TO CHECK THE IZAAC WALTON LEAGUE OF NORTH SIOUX’S FACEBOOK PAGE FOR A LIST OF WHAT IS NEEDED.