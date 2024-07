BERNSTEIN SAYS VOLUNTEERS HELP MAKE SATURDAY IN THE PARK A SUCCESS

THE ANNUAL SATURDAY IN THE PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL TAKES PLACE THIS WEEKEND IN GRANDVIEW PARK.

CONCERT PROMOTER DAVE BERNSTEIN SAYS THERE ARE ALWAYS A LOT OF CHALLENGES IN GETTING THE FREE DAY OF MUSIC AND FUN PUT TOGETHER EACH YEAR, INCLUDING FINDING ENOUGH HELP:

INFLATION HAS ALSO HAD AN EFFECT ON PUTTING THE SHOW TOGETHER:

BERNSTEIN SAYS A LOT OF PEOPLE STILL SHOW UP TO HELP EVERY YEAR THOUGH, INCLUDING THOSE WHO CLEAN UP THE PARK AFTER THE EVENT IS OVER;

AND THOSE CREWS HAVE TO GET THE PARK CLEANED UP PRETTY QUICKLY, BECAUSE THE MUNICIPAL BAND HAS A CONCERT SUNDAY EVENING AT THE BANDSHELL EACH YEAR ALSO.