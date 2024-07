VINTAGE STEAM ENGINE MAY RETURN TO RIDING LOCAL RAILS

THE STEAM LOCOMOTIVE KNOWN AS “CHIEF IRON HORSE” THAT SAT OUTSIDE THE OLD CITY AUDITORIUM FOR YEARS BEFORE MOVING TO THE RAILROAD MUSEUM MAY BE RIDING THE RAILS IN THE NOT TOO DISTANT FUTURE.

RAILROAD MUSEUM PRESIDENT LARRY OBERMEYER ANNOUNCED A FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN WEDNESDAY TO RESTORE THE GREAT NORTHERN RAILWAY LOCOMOTIVE TO OPERATIONAL STATUS:

OBERMEYER EXPECTS IT TO BE A THREE TO FIVE YEAR PROJECT AND KNOWS SIGNIFICANT FUND RAISING WILL BE NECESSARY.

LOGAN STILLWELL, PRESIDENT OF THE AMERICAN HEARTLAND RAILROAD SOCIETY, SAYS IT’S BEEN HIS DREAM TO RESTORE A STEAM LOCOMOTIVE LIKE THIS:

OBERMEYER SAYS THE ENGINE, WHICH WAS SURROUNDED BY FLOODWATERS AT THE MUSEUM, WILL BE INSPECTED IN JUST OVER A WEEK:

T.J. OBERMEYER, THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE RAILROAD MUSEUM, SAYS THE MUSEUM REMAINS CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC FOR NOW AS AT LEAST EIGHT BUILDINGS ON THE GROUNDS SUFFERED FLOOD DAMAGE.

THEY HOPE TO REOPEN BY LABOR DAY:

THEY STILL PLAN ON HOLDING THEIR ANNUAL HALLOWEEN AND 12 NIGHTS OF CHRISTMAS EVENTS THIS FALL AND WINTER.

PHOTOS BY GEORGE LINDBLADE