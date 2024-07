THE RIVERSIDE AREA OF SIOUX CITY BETWEEN RIVER DRIVE AND MCKINLEY WILL BE SPRAYED FOR MOSQUITOES THIS EVENING, JULY 3RD FROM APPROXIMATELY 8 P.M. UNTIL 9:30 P.M.

THE SPRAY IS NOT HARMFUL TO HUMANS OR PETS.

ANY BEEKEEPERS WITH A BACKYARD HIVE

SHOULD COVER IT WITH A BLANKET OR TARP.