I-29 & 680 NEAR COUNCIL BLUFFS TO PARTIALLY REOPEN

INTERSTATE 29 AND I-680 NORTH OF COUNCIL BLUFFS ARE EXPECTED TO PARTIALLY REOPEN AT APPROXIMATELY 3 P.M. TODAY, FOLLOWING SEVERE FLOODING IN THE AREA.

DRIVERS SHOULD EXPECT INTERMITTENT LANE CLOSURES ON I-680 BETWEEN THE MORMON BRIDGE AND EXIT 61, OLD MORMON BRIDGE, AND ON I-29 BETWEEN I-680 AND EXIT 71, I-880 NEAR LOVELAND.

ALL LANES WILL BE OPEN ON I-29 SOUTH OF I-680.

IF YOU ARE TRAVELING WEST OUT OF CRESCENT ON OLD MORMON BRIDGE ROAD, PLEASE NOTE THAT THE NORTHBOUND I-29 ON-RAMP WILL REMAIN CLOSED.