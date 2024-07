TETANUS SHOTS OFFERED TO FLOOD RESIDENTS & VOLUNTEER WORKERS

TETANUS BOOSTER SHOTS ARE BEING OFFERED LOCALLY TO VOLUNTEERS AND RESIDENTS WORKING TO CLEAN UP FLOODED AREAS IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

HY-VEE PHARMACY WILL PROVIDE A TETANUS VACCINE CLINIC IN RIVERSIDE AND CORRECTIONVILLE WHERE FLOOD RECOVERY WORK IS BEING DONE.

BRING YOUR INSURANCE INFORMATION IF APPLICABLE, BUT NOT REQUIRED AND NO PRE-REGISTRATION IS NECESSARY.

SHOTS WILL BE OFFERED IN RIVERSIDE TODAY FROM 4:30-6PM AT THE RIVERSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH AT 1817 RIVERSIDE BOULEVARD.

TETANUS SHOTS WILL BE OFFERED IN CORRECTIONVILLE ON WEDNESDAY FROM 4:00-5:30 PM AT THE RIVER VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL LOCATED AT 916 HACKBERRY STREET.