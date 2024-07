NORTH SIOUX CITY FLOOD RECOVERY PLANS DISCUSSED

HOW TO DEAL WITH FLOOD RECOVERY AFTER LAST WEEKS DEVASTATION IN THE MCCOOK LAKE AREA WAS A MAIN TOPIC OF DISCUSSION AT THE NORTH SIOUX CITY COUNCIL MEETING MONDAY NIGHT.

CITY COUNCIL MEMBER KODI BENSON PRESENTED INFORMATION STATING THE CITY WAS HIT BY OVER ONE HUNDRED AND THIRTY THOUSAND CUBIC FEET OF FLOOD WATER PER SECOND.

BENSON SAYS THAT AMOUNT OF WATER WAS HARD TO IMAGINE:

HE SAYS THERE WASN’T A PLAN IN PLACE FOR THAT MUCH WATER.

THE FLOOD WATERS CRESTED SEVEN FEET HIGHER THAN THE PREVIOUS RECORD FLOOD OF 2011.

NORTH SIOUX CITY PLANS TO BUILD A TEMPORARY ROAD EAST OF PENROSE DRIVE THAT WILL LINK TO THE MAIN ROAD.

THEY ALSO PLAN TO MAKE THE FIELD EAST OF PENROSE A CONSTRUCTION STAGING AREA.

STORY & PHOTO CONTRIBUTED BY LUKE LARSON