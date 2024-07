MCCOOK LAKE RESIDENTS EXPRESS FRUSTRATIONS TO NORTH SIOUX CITY COUNCIL

MCCOOK LAKE RESIDENTS EXPRESSED THEIR FRUSTRATIONS MONDAY EVENING AT THE NORTH SIOUX CITY COUNCIL MEETING.

SOME RESIDENTS SAID THEY HAD NO IDEA THAT THE FLOOD WAS COMING AND ARE DISAPPOINTED IN THE CITY FOR THEIR LACK OF NOTIFICATION REGARDING THE FLOODING.

DARCEY SPATES, A HOMEOWNER ON PENROSE DRIVE, SAID HER SIGN TO EVACUATE WAS THE FLOOD WATER APPROACHING.

PESHA HANDY, A FINANCE ASSISTANT FOR THE CITY, SAYS ACCORDING TO EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR JASON WESTCOTT, A TEXT ALERT WARNING OF THE FLOOD WAS SENT, BUT ONLY TO INDIVIDUALS IN CERTAIN AREAS:

NORTH SIOUX CITY MAYOR PATRICIA TEEL WAS ASKED TO RESIGN BY SOME CITIZENS AT THE MEETING.

SHE SAYS SHE WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT THE RESIDENTS THROUGH THEIR RECOVERY:

NORTH SIOUX CITY’S POLICE CHIEF AND TODD MANNS, THE HEAD OF BLUE CELL LLC, THE DENVER BASED COMPANY OVERSEEING THE DISASTER RECOVERY EFFORT, ALSO SPOKE AT THE COUNCIL MEETING.

