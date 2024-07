THE BOYS AND GIRLS HOME AND FAMILY SERVICES AGENCY OF SIOUX CITY IS OFFERING FREE FAMILY COUNSELING TO VICTIMS OF THE FLOODING IN OUR AREA OVER THE PAST COUPLE OF WEEKS.

ANYONE NEEDING HELP IN DEALING WITH THEIR SITUATION MAY CALL TO SCHEDULE A SESSION WITH NANCY WEBB AT 712-293-4900.

COUNSELING APPOINTMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FROM 8 A.M. UNTIL 8 P.M. MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY AND ON FRIDAYS.

THURSDAY SESSIONS ARE AVAILABLE FROM 8 A.M. UNTIL 4 P.M.