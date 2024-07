FINAL SETUP UNDERWAY FOR SATURDAY IN THE PARK

FINAL PREPARATIONS ARE UNDERWAY FOR THIS WEEKEND’S SATURDAY IN THE PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL IN GRANDVIEW PARK.

CONCERT PROMOTER DAVE BERNSTEIN SAYS THE EVENT BEGINS AT NOON, THIS SATURDAY WITH PHYL CLAEYS CONTINUING HIS TRADITION OF SINGING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM.

BERNSTEIN SAYS THE DAY OF MUSIC AND FUN WILL HAVE FREE ADMISSION AS ALWAYS, BUT THIS YEAR FESTIVAL GOERS WILL HAVE A CHANCE TO DONATE TO VICTIMS OF THE RECENT FLOODING IN SIOUXLAND:

SINCE PARKING IS LIMITED AROUND THE PARK, BERNSTEIN ENCOURAGES ATTENDEES TO PARK AT THE DOWNTOWN CITY EVENTS CENTER AND RIDE THE SHUTTLE BUSES TO THE PARK:

SECURITY TO ENTER THE PARK WILL BE ENHANCED THIS YEAR:

THE TWO MAIN ACTS IN THE GRANDVIEW PARK BANDSHELL WILL BE MIKE CAMPBELL AND THE DIRTY KNOBS AND THE BLEACHERS.WILL CLOSE THE EVENT.

CAMPBELL IS THE FORMER LEAD GUITARIST OF TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS AND CO-WROTE MANY OF THEIR HITS.

THE BLEACHERS WILL PERFORM NATIONALLY ON THE “TODAY SHOW” THE MORNING OF JULY 4TH BEFORE COMING TO SIOUX CITY.

A FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR WILL END THE EVENING.