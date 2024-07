RIVERSIDE FLOOD VICTIMS WANT ANSWERS AND HELP

THE CITY COUNCIL HEARD PLEAS FOR HELP AND FRUSTRATIONS FROM NUMEROUS RIVERSIDE RESIDENTS WHOSE HOMES WERE SEVERELY DAMAGED BY FLOODING OVER THE PAST WEEK.

SUSAN BARTA WAS THE FIRST TO SPEAK DURING CITIZEN CONCERNS NEAR THE END OF THE MEETING:

STEVE KURALLY WAS AWAKE THE NIGHT THE FLOODWATERS BEGAN ADVANCING INTO RIVERSIDE AND WENT DOOR TO DOOR ALERTING HIS NEIGHBORS:

BONNIE WHITLOCK TEARFULLY EXPLAINED WHAT HAPPENED TO HER HOME AND VEHICLES:

MAYOR BOB SCOTT TOLD THE FLOOD VICTIMS HE AND CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE WILL SOON MEET TO DISCUSS WHAT HAPPENED IN RIVERSIDE AND WHAT STEPS WILL BE TAKEN MOVING FORWARD:

SCOTT WILL BE BACK OUT AT THE FLOOD SCENE SOMETIME TODAY.